Unconstitutional Awakening First Lightning ep1

Join Bandit, Neptune, Ox, returning guest Paul, and myself as we dive extra deep into nuclear information. In the first of a multi part series,

Talking points include:(in no particular order)

Soviet spying on the Manhattan Project, how it directly led to the arms race.

Operation Crossroads, the first Bikini Attoll tests. More on this one and Operation Castle, the second series of tests below.

Talk a bit about Upshot, the Nevada Test Range tests, 1953.

Castle Bravo test led to the highest exposure of radiation poisoning to civilians in the history of the tests

More on everything we talked about at:

https://www.nationalww2museum.org/war/articles/operation-crossroads-atomic-bomb-aftermath

https://www.atomicarchive.com/media/photographs/testing/upshot-knothole.html

https://www.ctbto.org/specials/testing-times/1-march-1954-castle-bravo