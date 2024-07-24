Disturbed -Enough

Video done on/around ‎March ‎13, ‎2009



(We don't want them, we want everything, We've told them to want everything)

We don't want them, we want everything, We've stolen in this suffering, And we've told them to want everything, But use caution in what you believe, And the haunted, deny everything, Controlling in this suffering, When they're broken, and lost everything, They're so much easier to lead



Take their hope away, Take their life away, Leave them nothing left inside



When your own have died, When there's no more pride, When your soul is frozen, Is that enough?



When your heart is broken, A thousand times, With every moment, Is that enough?



(Without warning, we take everything) Without warning, we take everything, Undaunted in this suffering, The dark forces surround everything, Make it impossible to see



Take their hope away, Take their life away, Leave them nothing left inside

When your own have died, When there's no more pride, When your soul is frozen, Is that enough? When your heart is broken, A thousand times, With every moment, Is that enough?



Haven't they suffered enough now?, Haven't we suffered enough now?

Haven't they suffered enough, the damage more than they can bear

Haven't they suffered enough now?, Haven't we suffered enough now?

Haven't they suffered enough, the damage more than I can bear

Did they even have a reason why, Countless sons and daughters had to die?



Can you even comprehend the pain?



Tell me when your own have died, When there's no more pride, When your soul is frozen Is that enough?



When your heart is broken, A thousand times, With every moment, Is that enough?



When your own have died (own have died) When there's no more pride (no more pride), When your soul is frozen, Is that enough? (is that enough?) When your heart is broken, A thousand times (a thousand times), With every moment, Is that enough? -End



On and on it goes.. still. When is civilization?

-:S-A: M.