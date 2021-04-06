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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0779 - Kaytlynn Cargill - Roache is arrested
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11 views • April 06, 2021
Kaytlynn met up with Roache to buy some marijuana. Instead, he beat her to death with a hammer, then dumped her body in a nearby apartment trash bin. Her body was found 2 days later in a nearby landfill.
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