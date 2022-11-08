Election Day - Working the Polls in Florida - Daily Brief

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I'm working the polls down in Florida this morning and I swear democrats are angry people, frowns on their faces all wearing purple and some blue, while republicans are wearing red, white and blue, thumbs up, happy, smiling, loving what they know will be the outcome - A YUGE RED WAVE!!!
I swear it is a good versus evil battle we are waging!