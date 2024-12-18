Ending The Judeo-Masonic Usury Is Only A Train Ride Away

Source Mirror Video: Ron Paul Liberty Report (BitChute)

NOTE: We Are Past The Time To Act!!!





"How do you End The Fed?” is a common question. Since the government created the Fed by signing the Federal Reserve Act in 1913 (yes, The Fed is a government-created monopoly) then the simple answer is for Congress to repeal that Act.





