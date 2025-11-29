BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
High Impact Pandemics: From crisis to preparedness | Horizons Talks Policy Horizons Canada
Nonvaxer420
Nonvaxer420
239 followers
12 views • 20 hours ago

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EqO5uRgeh78

If you appreciate the endless hours and effort I put in to researching & creating this content to help inform the public feel free to support my efforts here: Thank You In Advance 🙏https://ko-fi.com/rumbledad

FIND ALL SOURCE GOVERNMENT FUNDED R&D LINKS BELOW.

The people running our government and science & technology Policy are brainwashed indoctrinated 2030 sustainable development retarted psychos!


https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1994192115593572416?t=L3owX1CMNKESypMySJrIgw&s=19


Nanosensors in everyday life | Aleksandra Lobnik | TEDxCERN https://rumble.com/v72br90-nanosensors-in-everyday-life-aleksandra-lobnik-tedxcern.html?e9s=src_v1_cmd%2Csrc_v1_upp_a

Nanotechnology: The Spies Inside Living Things | Ulrich Krull | TEDxUofT https://rumble.com/v72brlq-nanotechnology-the-spies-inside-living-things-ulrich-krull-tedxuoft.html?e9s=src_v1_cmd%2Csrc_v1_upp_a

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1993951841147666577?t=9HNtQPpSO4V9dqu-UJsBEg&s=19


4.2 Biodigital threats

The dual-use nature of biodigital innovations, like gene editing and DNA synthesis, together with AI could put both individuals’ safety and national security at risk. https://horizons.service.canada.ca/en/2024/12/24/biodigit-convergence-implication/index.shtml#s3_2

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1993550835574350140?t=BC6sxR5HDTUMZzh2XW3jVQ&s=19


In the 6G era, 5G towers may become all-seeing sensors tracking people and objects https://tech.yahoo.com/science/articles/6g-era-5g-towers-may-110129268.html?guccounter=1&guce_referrer=aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLw&guce_referrer_sig=AQAAAGmir5cxBc-r6NwIM5JB0oz-2F6ao-odhARFptcswB4gRfjudCsYYgdKNLyQ4YHAjZwZRTpaMwo_U1Ck84HDSIbtgTv2Fw4xy480yqu4OjW6KCufavJXXskRtzhtr-IZ5AC2trBmtt2uIz7CrPkDodA0GBevWi9mxBrXy0t73RT8

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1993818961801257044?t=WMCkFQoe2QTibbuqjiIBXQ&s=19


The human body may play a significant role in powering and enhancing future 6G wireless technology, contributing to a more sustainable internet infrastructure https://search.brave.com/search?q=The+human+body+may+play+a+significant+role+in+powering+and+enhancing+future+6G+wireless+technology%2C+contributing+to+a+more+sustainable+internet+infrastructure&source=android&summary=1&conversation=824e5836321c65d09a142a

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1882276770944352584?t=AulebJHSzxnee2NRP5nKuA&s=19


The EU Parliament #HORIZONS has been pumping millions of €uro tax payer money into INTRA-BODY NANO COMMUNICATION 6G

https://rumble.com/v6cf25g-383655076.html

trump20242030covid
