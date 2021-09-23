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Angel White: John 1 - My Immortal [23.09.2021]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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51 views • September 24, 2021
'The best thing about editing and putting together videos like this is that I have no choice but to really indulge in the Word and listen to it over and over again. I find this very therapeutic and by the end, I feel charged and filled to the brim with the Holy Spirit. I really recommend this to anyone. God bless you all, those that are in Christ Jesus.'

I find it extremely interesting that occultist Aleister Crowley died aged 72 on December 1st,1947. 72 years later on the very same day was when the first patient to be diagnosed with 2019-nCoV (COVID 19) December 1st, 2019.

432 views Sep 23, 2021
Angel White - 17.2K subscribers
https://youtu.be/rFvb45iB11o
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFpDiAE21TuyHt1ZaFvN6lg
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freedompedophiliasatanismdeepstatefascism
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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