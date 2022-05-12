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Gonzalo Lira: Ukraine and Russia Updates. The outcome is inevitable, Russia has won. (MIRRORED)
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1218 views • May 12, 2022
Gonzalo Lira: Ukraine and Russia Updates. The outcome is inevitable, Russia has won. (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Brighteon channel GalacticStorm at:-
https://www.brighteon.com/347cff8b-d652-45af-841c-cfc508850893
Gonzalo Lira gives his latest update on where he sees things going for the Ukraine and Russia in Ukraine.
Mirrored from Brighteon channel GalacticStorm at:-
https://www.brighteon.com/347cff8b-d652-45af-841c-cfc508850893
Gonzalo Lira gives his latest update on where he sees things going for the Ukraine and Russia in Ukraine.
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