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Fearsome Signs: Mankind Ignoring Volcanos, Earthquakes, Meteors, and Comets
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246 views • October 11, 2021
Today on TruNews, solar flares, coronal mass ejections, volcanos, meteors and earthquakes all are foretold in the Scriptures as signs of the return of Jesus Christ. Rick Wiles looks at today’s headlines and the Word of God and makes the connection to these signs in the earth and the sky.
Later in the program, China is forecasting another massive COVID wave in the fall, as it prepares quarantine camps housing thousands. Is this a genuine threat, or do the Chinese have a more sinister plan to ramp up the biological war with the West by releasing an even deadlier disease?
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, Kerry Kinsey. Airdate 10/11/21
Later in the program, China is forecasting another massive COVID wave in the fall, as it prepares quarantine camps housing thousands. Is this a genuine threat, or do the Chinese have a more sinister plan to ramp up the biological war with the West by releasing an even deadlier disease?
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, Kerry Kinsey. Airdate 10/11/21
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