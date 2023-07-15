Create New Account
24 year old died while exercising in the park 💉(July 2023)
The Death Certificate of the young Vanessa Batista dos Santos, 24, who died while exercising in the water park, last Tuesday (11), indicated that she was a victim of a Hemorrhagic Encephalic Vascular Accident, more known as a stroke. 💉(July 2023)Source @Covid BC

strokesadsdied suddenly24 year old

