24 year old died while exercising in the park 💉(July 2023)

The Death Certificate of the young Vanessa Batista dos Santos, 24, who died while exercising in the water park, last Tuesday (11), indicated that she was a victim of a Hemorrhagic Encephalic Vascular Accident, more known as a stroke. 💉(July 2023)Source @Covid BC
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.