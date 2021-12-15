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London Wednesday 15th December 2021 Freedom Protest, Parliament (No To Covid Passes + PCSC Bill)
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30 views • December 17, 2021
Wednesday 15th December 2021 protest outside Parliament the day after covid passes were voted in, and with the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill in the final stages of its passage in the House of Lords. A low turnout, allowing for a few of the crowd to be picked off by police for arrest, but much more people power is expected on this coming Saturday's big march, boosted by those who weren't able to get to these weekday protests.
Music: Inspeckta Veg - 'Bust Up Your TVs' Featuring Mr. Traumatik (Prod. Mac James)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqNSETkaE0eTQ4g7syB9S9Q
https://soundcloud.com/inspecktaveg
Music: Inspeckta Veg - 'Bust Up Your TVs' Featuring Mr. Traumatik (Prod. Mac James)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqNSETkaE0eTQ4g7syB9S9Q
https://soundcloud.com/inspecktaveg
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