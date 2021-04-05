© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Viruses are nothing more than genetically modified natural proteins!
Follow
0
Share
Report
445 views • April 05, 2021
Moderna has told on themselves with this video.
The body naturally produces the building blocks of life called proteins. After those proteins have been GMO'd through their vaccines, they then become what is known as a virus.
Therefore all viruses are man made.
For the body's natural immune system / Polymerase function to not reject their man made, genetically modified proteins, they add horrible amounts of toxins in the vaccines.
That way their new genetic code can proceed as planned, and alter the host's DNA permanently, as well as any offspring they have.
The body naturally produces the building blocks of life called proteins. After those proteins have been GMO'd through their vaccines, they then become what is known as a virus.
Therefore all viruses are man made.
For the body's natural immune system / Polymerase function to not reject their man made, genetically modified proteins, they add horrible amounts of toxins in the vaccines.
That way their new genetic code can proceed as planned, and alter the host's DNA permanently, as well as any offspring they have.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.