Central Bank Tyranny

Central Banks Develop Microchip
* Banksters (read: money changers) are plotting to microchip CBDC users and track all purchases — to enslave humanity.
* Dr. Richard Werner, Professor of Banking & Finance at Linacre College at Oxford University, joins us to discuss the banking cartel’s tyranny.
* More and more, our lives are controlled and dictated by the least accountable ‘leaders’.
The Stew Peters Show | 18 July 2023
https://rumble.com/v30syg0-cbdc-tyranny-central-banks-want-to-microchip-digital-currency-users.html
