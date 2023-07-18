Create New Account
Central Bank Tyranny
Son of the Republic
Published 21 hours ago

Central Banks Develop Microchip

* Banksters (read: money changers) are plotting to microchip CBDC users and track all purchases — to enslave humanity.

* Dr. Richard Werner, Professor of Banking & Finance at Linacre College at Oxford University, joins us to discuss the banking cartel’s tyranny.

* More and more, our lives are controlled and dictated by the least accountable ‘leaders’.


The Stew Peters Show | 18 July 2023

https://rumble.com/v30syg0-cbdc-tyranny-central-banks-want-to-microchip-digital-currency-users.html

libertyfiat currencyfederal reservenew world orderglobalismtyrannyusuryenslavementtotalitarianismcashless societyeconomic warfarebanksterdigital currencyeconomic slaverycentral bankfinancial slaverybanking cartelpower grabgreat resetcbdcstew petersrichard wernerfednowfinancial warfare

