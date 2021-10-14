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Rescuing COVID-19 patients from death--Dr. Vliet's new foundation!
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11348 views • October 14, 2021
Dr. Vliet’s Amazing New Truth for Health Foundation
Elizabeth Lee Vliet MD is an outstanding physician, a force in the ethical and scientific treatment of COVID-19. She recently started the Truth for Health Foundation and has already taken on some of the most difficult medical tasks in the world today—rescuing COVID-19 patients from death at the hands of corrupt, misguided, or intimidated hospital doctors and administrators. With Peter A. McCullough MD as the medical director of her foundation, they are stepping into the void wherever people are suffering from abuses under COVID-19. Her descriptions of hospital treatment today are both heartbreaking and inspiring. Her website, Truth for Health.org, provides the best resources in many areas, including an outstanding guide for the treatment of COVID-19 and directions for locating doctors around America who will provide these services. We also describe the network of global predators who have imposed this lockstep medical betrayal on patients throughout the world. It’s a whirlwind of valuable and even lifesaving information. The foundation website is: https://www.truthforhealth.org/.
COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We are the Prey is now available in paperback and as an e-publication/kindle at online booksellers everywhere including Amazon.
Elizabeth Lee Vliet MD is an outstanding physician, a force in the ethical and scientific treatment of COVID-19. She recently started the Truth for Health Foundation and has already taken on some of the most difficult medical tasks in the world today—rescuing COVID-19 patients from death at the hands of corrupt, misguided, or intimidated hospital doctors and administrators. With Peter A. McCullough MD as the medical director of her foundation, they are stepping into the void wherever people are suffering from abuses under COVID-19. Her descriptions of hospital treatment today are both heartbreaking and inspiring. Her website, Truth for Health.org, provides the best resources in many areas, including an outstanding guide for the treatment of COVID-19 and directions for locating doctors around America who will provide these services. We also describe the network of global predators who have imposed this lockstep medical betrayal on patients throughout the world. It’s a whirlwind of valuable and even lifesaving information. The foundation website is: https://www.truthforhealth.org/.
COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We are the Prey is now available in paperback and as an e-publication/kindle at online booksellers everywhere including Amazon.
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