Russia's Lancet Against the British 155-mm self-propelled Gun AS-90 - in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Lancet against the British 155-mm self-propelled gun AS-90 in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Arrival 0:14 of the Lancet against the British 155-mm self-propelled gun AS-90 in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The United Kingdom donated 32 AS-90s to Ukraine, this is 4th or 5th demilitarized AS-90.
