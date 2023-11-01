Create New Account
Russia's Lancet Against the British 155-mm self-propelled Gun AS-90 - in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
972 Subscribers
122 views
Published a day ago

Lancet against the British 155-mm self-propelled gun AS-90 in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Arrival 0:14 of the Lancet against the British 155-mm self-propelled gun AS-90 in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The United Kingdom donated 32 AS-90s to Ukraine, this is 4th or 5th demilitarized AS-90.


