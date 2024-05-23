Create New Account
SoCal: America's New Sanctuary Capitol
Son of the Republic
Migrants Flock To Southern California

* In recent weeks, Border Patrol’s San Diego sector has moved to #1 for illegal crossings at the southern border (for the first time since the 1990s).

* None of these men are from Mexico; and several are “special interest aliens”.

* Illegals ditch their old identities.


Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (22 May 2024)

Keywords
jesse wattersborder crisissouthern bordersan diegoglobalismmass migrationmigration crisismigrant crisissanctuary statesanctuary cityinfiltrationbroken borderillegal aliensubversionopen bordersouthern californiamigrant invasionborder invasioncolonizationgreat replacementborder crossingbill meluginreplacement theoryillegal migrantspecial interest alien

