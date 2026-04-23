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ALEX JONES [4 of 4] Thursday 4/23/26 • DARK JOURNALIST ON DEAD OR MISSING UFO SCIENTISTS & MUCH MORE • Infowars
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625 views • 14 days ago

THE DOJ CONFIRMS THAT THE BIDEN ADMIN WAS IN TOTAL CONTROL OF THE SPLC AS IT DIRECTED ALL MAJOR WHITE SUPREMACY GROUPS! MORE UFO & GRAVITY CONTROL SCIENTISTS KILLED AS RESEARCHERS ZERO IN ON WHO IS BEHIND IT! PLUS, THE ONION CAUGHT IN PEDO SCANDAL!

Alex Jones is hosting special guests and covering the news globalists DO NOT want you to hear!

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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