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How to Defeat YouTube Shadow Banning
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10 views • June 17, 2021
A short video on how to defeat YouTube shadow banning using the Filter option in the upper left corner of your search results. Click "Filter," then select "Upload date" or "View Count" instead of the default "Relevance" option in the upper right corner. "Upload date" appears to display the search results ordered by upload date, from most recent to oldest. "View count" appears to display the search results ordered by number of views. This often works on June 17, 2021 (date of video). Sadly YouTube/Google will probably change this as the censorship and propaganda worsens in coming days or months. The shadow banning of videos with flu shot critic Peter Doshi, Ph.D. (Associate Professor at University of Maryland, Senior Editor of the British Medical Journal) is used as an example.
Peter Doshi on COVID Vaccine Tests at New York Times: https://www.nytimes.com/2020/09/22/opinion/covid-vaccine-coronavirus.html
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Peter Doshi on COVID Vaccine Tests at New York Times: https://www.nytimes.com/2020/09/22/opinion/covid-vaccine-coronavirus.html
About Us:
Main Web Site: https://mathematical-software.com/
Censored Search: https://censored-search.com/
A search engine for censored Internet content. Find the answers to your problems censored by advertisers and other powerful interests!
Subscribe to our free Weekly Newsletter for articles and videos on practical mathematics, Internet Censorship, ways to fight back against censorship, and other topics by sending an email to: subscribe [at] mathematical-software.com
Avoid Internet Censorship by Subscribing to Our RSS News Feed: http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/feed/
Legal Disclaimers: http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/legal/
Support Us:
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/mathsoft
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/mathsoft
BitChute (Video): https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HGgoa2H3WDac/
Brighteon (Video): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/mathsoft
Odysee (Video): https://odysee.com/@MathematicalSoftware:5
NewTube (Video): https://newtube.app/user/mathsoft
Minds (Video): https://www.minds.com/math_methods/
Locals (Video): https://mathematicalsoftware.locals.com/
Archive (Video): https://archive.org/details/@mathsoft
###
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