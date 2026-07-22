RT News - July 22 2026 2PM GMT

July 22, 2026

rt.com





Two civilians are killed and dozens more wounded as Ukraine strikes several Russian regions - that's as Moscow says Kiev has created an 'industry of killing civilians' in Donbass with Western support. Trump threatens to launch more attacks in his crusade to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons - something Tehran has repeatedly said it has no intention of doing. Meanwhile, Washington is reportedly getting ready to sign a nuclear deal with Saudi Arabia. The US secretary of War is disrupted by demonstrators protesting America's actions in the Middle East during his plea to Congress for billions of money to fund the war on Iran. When he explains why his department needs such a massive budget Democrats see things differently.





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