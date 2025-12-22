AI, Chemtrails, Charlie Kirk, Bondi Beach, Nano-Tech, Health, Demonism, Baphomet

CTB 2025-12-19 Cirucci Team Brief #584

Cirucci Team Brief #584, 19 December 2025

Topic list:

* SURPRISE! Another Hollywood remake staring another Hollywood “star”...guess who’s behind it all? (not who you’re told)

* “AI” trailers are sinister. Here’s why.

* “Chemtrails”

* Jesuit X-Men

* The dangers of “Artificial Intelligence” altering or creating images.

* Charlie Kirk and picked opposition vs. controlled opposition.

* The Bondi Beach mass shooting: another false flag?

* “Investiture”: Australia, England, Thomas Becket

* False Flags are a CONTINUUM OF VARIATION.

* The M.I.T./Brown shootings.

* “Mind-control”, “nano-tech”, vaccines and “graphine”.

* Diet, “detox” and Johnny’s pet food supplements.

* “Antisemitism” and the legitimacy of the “Holocaust”.

* Is there such a thing as “too fit”?

* What is a “proper” diet? —a “Biblical” diet?

* “Ethical vegetarianism” and the Devil’s Simulation.

* Walter Veith and “Khazaria”.

* Jesuit demonology.

* The “Jew” behind Baphomet.

* WWII “island-hopping” with flamethrowers.

* The very skewed propaganda of Marine Corps “legends”.

