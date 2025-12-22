BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

AI, Chemtrails, Charlie Kirk, Bondi Beach, Nano-Tech, Health, Demonism, Baphomet
Resistance Rising
Resistance Rising
125 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
20 views • 1 day ago

CTB 2025-12-19 Cirucci Team Brief #584

Cirucci Team Brief #584, 19 December 2025

 

Topic list:
* SURPRISE! Another Hollywood remake staring another Hollywood “star”...guess who’s behind it all? (not who you’re told)
* “AI” trailers are sinister.  Here’s why.
* “Chemtrails”
* Jesuit X-Men
* The dangers of “Artificial Intelligence” altering or creating images.
* Charlie Kirk and picked opposition vs. controlled opposition.
* The Bondi Beach mass shooting: another false flag?
* “Investiture”: Australia, England, Thomas Becket
* False Flags are a CONTINUUM OF VARIATION.
* The M.I.T./Brown shootings.
* “Mind-control”, “nano-tech”, vaccines and “graphine”.
* Diet, “detox” and Johnny’s pet food supplements.
* “Antisemitism” and the legitimacy of the “Holocaust”.
* Is there such a thing as “too fit”?
* What is a “proper” diet? —a “Biblical” diet?
* “Ethical vegetarianism” and the Devil’s Simulation.
* Walter Veith and “Khazaria”.
* Jesuit demonology.
* The “Jew” behind Baphomet.
* WWII “island-hopping” with flamethrowers.
* The very skewed propaganda of Marine Corps “legends”.

_____________________

SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)
http://johnnycirucci.com/support/

 

GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!
https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6

 

coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!
(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)
http://johnnycirucci.com/store/

 

Catch Johnny’s live broadcasts on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/Johnny_Cirucci

 

Johnny’s BANNED from YouTube Audio/Video Hubs:

 

·         Odysee (also LIVE):
https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4

 

·         Rumble (also LIVE):
https://rumble.com/user/ResistanceRising

 

·         BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wNZZkvylPP9c/

 

·         Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/johnnycirucci

 

·         UGETube
https://ugetube.com/@Johnny_Cirucci

 

CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!
(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)
https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/

 

Resistance Rising on Telegram
https://t.me/+DtRMAQ-tXGtlNTVh

 

The Flying Monkey’s Roost on Telegram
https://t.me/+CJZReNdtGCI0NTM5

_____________________

The Fazz on Facebook:
https://facebook.com/michael.franco.73594

 

The Fazz on Twitter:
https://x.com/Anti_inqisition

 

The Fazz on YouTube:
https://youtube.com/@CFazzino817

 

The Fazz on Instagram:
https://instagram.com/the_anti_inquisition/

_____________________

Bill Munsell and RBN: The Remnant Broadcasting Network

 

Wimbilltunes Productions
https://wimbilltunesproductions.com/

 

On Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/ralph.meeker.16

 

On Odysee
https://odysee.com/@wimbilltunestv:4

On Rumble
https://rumble.com/user/Wimbill

Bill’s email:
bill munsell 9 (at) gmail . com

_____________________

All of John Paul’s links:
https://linktr.ee/johnpaulharkins

Keywords
false flagcorruptionchurchcatholicvaticanjesuitspedophileromejohnny cirucci
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Whistleblowers allege CPJ softened Gaza stance to appease donors, shelved evidence of targeted journalist killings

Whistleblowers allege CPJ softened Gaza stance to appease donors, shelved evidence of targeted journalist killings

Jacob Thomas
The trap is set: Israel&#8217;s push into Lebanon with new drone strikes risks a devastating ambush

The trap is set: Israel’s push into Lebanon with new drone strikes risks a devastating ambush

Lance D Johnson
Record U.S. arms sale to Taiwan escalates tensions; China warns of &#8220;military confrontation&#8221;

Record U.S. arms sale to Taiwan escalates tensions; China warns of “military confrontation”

Belle Carter
DOJ releases new batch of Epstein files amid intensifying legal and political firestorm

DOJ releases new batch of Epstein files amid intensifying legal and political firestorm

Jacob Thomas
Trump administration escalates denaturalization efforts, targeting immigrants with criminal convictions

Trump administration escalates denaturalization efforts, targeting immigrants with criminal convictions

Belle Carter
House passes MTG&#8217;s &#8220;Protect Children&#8217;s Innocence Act&#8221; banning gender-related interventions for minors

House passes MTG’s “Protect Children’s Innocence Act” banning gender-related interventions for minors

Kevin Hughes
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy