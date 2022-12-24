Create New Account
Episode 361: Rope-A-Dope IRA Funds National Religion
Samuel Adams Returns
Published 19 hours ago |

Read the full posting and references at: https://bit.ly/3SJ9Jdz

I’m going to keep this post simple since I go into the details of the Rope-A-Dope IRA Funds National Religion on the program.

I am not not going to follow the trend of others and comment about the invasion of Mar-a-Lago. I will only say that - I told you so. I and a good number of other Constitutional speakers have been sounding the klaxon since 1984. No pun intended with the date. Few of the citizenry have paid attention. The least being the Evangelical pastors. No, we never wore tinfoil hats but only spoke the facts of what we saw and understood as predictable in a Godless society.

With that, if you want a rational and solid political analysis of the Mar-a-Lago invasion then you need to go to and pay attention to Doug Wilson’s post ‘Hanlon’s Razor and the Mar a Lago Raid.’

Rope-A-Dope IRA

Keywords
green new dealenvironmentalismcorporate welfarenational religioninflation reduction actcorporatist subsidiescorporate minimum tax

