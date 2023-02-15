Create New Account
Israel is Training U.S. Police
FOR MORE INFORMATION: https://israelpalestinenews.org/minn-cops-trained-by-israeli-police-who-often-use-knee-on-neck-restraint/ For sources see below: SOURCES: ISRAELI HISTORIAN ILAN PAPPE ON THE ETHNIC CLEANSING OF PALESTINE https://youtu.be/jQnKuzPX0Ls AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL: "WITH WHOM ARE MANY U.S. POLICE DEPARTMENTS TRAINING? WITH A CHRONIC HUMAN RIGHTS VIOLATOR - ISRAEL" https://www.amnestyusa.org/with-whom-are-many-u-s-police-departments-training-with-a-chronic-human-rights-violator-israel/ "U.S. POLICE ARE BEING TRAINED BY ISRAEL-- AND COMMUNITIES OF COLOR ARE PAYING THE PRICE" https://progressive.org/dispatches/us-police-trained-by-israel-communities-of-color-paying-price-shahshahani-cohen-191007/ DEADLY EXCHANGE: THE DANGEROUS CONSEQUENCES OF U.S.--ISRAEL LAW ENFORCEMENT EXCHANGES https://deadlyexchange.org/deadly-exchange-research-report/ ISRAEL SECURITY FORCES ARE TRAINING AMERICAN COPS DESPITE HISTORY OF RIGHTS ABUSES https://theintercept.com/2017/09/15/police-israel-cops-training-adl-human-rights-abuses-dc-washington/ HUMAN RIGHTS REPORT ON ISRAEL-PALESTINE https://israelpalestinenews.org/human-rights-reports-on-israel-palestine-regularly-updated/ JUSTICE DEPARTMENT ANNOUNCES FINDINGS OF INVESTIGATION INTO BALTIMORE POLICE DEPARTMENT https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/justice-department-announces-findings-investigation-baltimore-police-department SENATE COMMITTEE SLIPS THROUGH $38 BILLION PACKAGE TO ISRAEL https://israelpalestinenews.org/senate-committee-slips-through-38-billion-package-to-israel/

