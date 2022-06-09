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Kat Cammack - 🚨 ALL HANDS ON DECK ALERT! 🚨 Pelosi and.Biden FORCING VOTE
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224 views • June 09, 2022
Streamed live 2 hours ago
Copied from Kat Cammack 👇
🚨 All hands on deck alert! 🚨
Pelosi and Biden are forcing a vote today and tomorrow to strip due process from law-abiding citizens, force domestic violence victims to fend for themselves, and deny constitutional rights to all Americans. All in the name of “gun control.”
These two bills do NOTHING to stop violence, secure our schools, or address the mental health crisis.
We need you to call your Representative in the House and demand they vote NO to:
🚩H.R. 7910 & H.R. 2377🚩
☎️Capitol Switchboard: 202-224-3121
Taking legal and constitutionally protected weapons out of the hands of law-abiding citizens does NOTHING but empower criminals.
Let’s hit the phones! ☎️
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ABxsBbB3Uw8
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1182855935881219&;id=100058007262302
Adding bonus material: https://rumble.com/v17pjpn-common-law-broken-down-to-its-constitutional-meaning-and-how-it-guarantees-.html
Copied from Kat Cammack 👇
🚨 All hands on deck alert! 🚨
Pelosi and Biden are forcing a vote today and tomorrow to strip due process from law-abiding citizens, force domestic violence victims to fend for themselves, and deny constitutional rights to all Americans. All in the name of “gun control.”
These two bills do NOTHING to stop violence, secure our schools, or address the mental health crisis.
We need you to call your Representative in the House and demand they vote NO to:
🚩H.R. 7910 & H.R. 2377🚩
☎️Capitol Switchboard: 202-224-3121
Taking legal and constitutionally protected weapons out of the hands of law-abiding citizens does NOTHING but empower criminals.
Let’s hit the phones! ☎️
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ABxsBbB3Uw8
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1182855935881219&;id=100058007262302
Adding bonus material: https://rumble.com/v17pjpn-common-law-broken-down-to-its-constitutional-meaning-and-how-it-guarantees-.html
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