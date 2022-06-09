BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Kat Cammack - 🚨 ALL HANDS ON DECK ALERT! 🚨 Pelosi and.Biden FORCING VOTE
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
742 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
224 views • June 09, 2022
Streamed live 2 hours ago
Copied from Kat Cammack 👇
🚨 All hands on deck alert! 🚨
Pelosi and Biden are forcing a vote today and tomorrow to strip due process from law-abiding citizens, force domestic violence victims to fend for themselves, and deny constitutional rights to all Americans. All in the name of “gun control.”
These two bills do NOTHING to stop violence, secure our schools, or address the mental health crisis.
We need you to call your Representative in the House and demand they vote NO to:
🚩H.R. 7910 & H.R. 2377🚩
☎️Capitol Switchboard: 202-224-3121
Taking legal and constitutionally protected weapons out of the hands of law-abiding citizens does NOTHING but empower criminals.
Let’s hit the phones! ☎️
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ABxsBbB3Uw8
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1182855935881219&;id=100058007262302

Adding bonus material: https://rumble.com/v17pjpn-common-law-broken-down-to-its-constitutional-meaning-and-how-it-guarantees-.html
Keywords
constitutionnancy pelosicommon lawvotescumbaggeryjoseph robinette bidenkat cammack
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump Administration Sanctions All Iranian Airlines in Aviation Crackdown

Trump Administration Sanctions All Iranian Airlines in Aviation Crackdown

Chase Codewell
Pakistan Warns Yemeni Strikes on Saudi Arabia Could Trigger Mecca Defense Pact

Pakistan Warns Yemeni Strikes on Saudi Arabia Could Trigger Mecca Defense Pact

Garrison Vance
France, Canada Join UK in Announcing Sanctions on Israeli Settlements

France, Canada Join UK in Announcing Sanctions on Israeli Settlements

Garrison Vance
U.S. envoys &#8220;shocked&#8221; after meeting with Ukrainian leaders, who mockingly refuse to recognize the territorial consequences of the war

U.S. envoys “shocked” after meeting with Ukrainian leaders, who mockingly refuse to recognize the territorial consequences of the war

Lance D Johnson
Ford’s China ties draw federal scrutiny as trade tensions escalate

Ford’s China ties draw federal scrutiny as trade tensions escalate

Willow Tohi
Trump Predicts Iran War Will End &#8220;Immediately&#8221; After November Midterms

Trump Predicts Iran War Will End “Immediately” After November Midterms

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy