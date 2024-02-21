'Chair Force One': Calls for WH to install 'chairlift' after Biden's latest stumble

US President Joe Biden has almost tripped on the stairs while boarding Air Force One as social media users call on the White House to install a "chairlift". A recent video posted to X by RNC Research shows President Joe Biden stumbling on stairs while boarding Air Force One en route to California on Tuesday. President Biden's critics took to social media and called for a chairlift to be installed for boarding the aircraft. "Stair Force One: It's long overdue," wrote X user @Brick_Suit. "Maybe they could try installing a chairlift," wrote another. Biden's age, 81, has become a significant concern for American voters ahead of an anticipated rematch with Republican front-runner Donald Trump. A recent ABC News/Ipsos poll showed 86 per cent of Americans believe Biden is too old for another term, and 59 per cent think both Biden and Trump, aged 77, are too old for office. A Monmouth University poll published last week suggested nearly half of registered US voters believe Biden could be replaced as the Democratic nominee. Biden's latest stumble comes after special counsel Robert Hur referred to him as an "elderly man, with a poor memory".







