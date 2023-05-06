The Administrative State Has Taken Over Our Lives – Now What?

Leslie Manookian is president and founder of Health Freedom Defense Fund, anonprofit which seeks to rectify health injustice through education, advocacy, and

legal challenges to unjust mandates, laws, and policies that undermine our health

freedoms and human rights. She speaks, writes, and advocates on topics of health,

freedom, nutrition, personal development, politics and more. She is a former

successful Wall Street business executive, an award-winning documentary

filmmaker, and qualified homeopath. She conceived, wrote and produced The

Greater Good, an award-winning documentary exploring vaccines. She serves on the

boards of the Weston A. Price Foundation and Health Freedom Idaho. She has been

featured in dozens of TV, radio, print, and Internet interviews as well as appearing

at numerous conferences. She holds an MBA from the University of Chicago, a BA

from Middlebury College, and M.L.C.Hom from Lakeland College of Homeopathy.

Learn more about Leslie at https://healthfreedomdefense.org/





