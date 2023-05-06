The Administrative State Has Taken Over Our Lives – Now What?

Leslie Manookian is president and founder of Health Freedom Defense Fund, anonprofit which seeks to rectify health injustice through education, advocacy, and
legal challenges to unjust mandates, laws, and policies that undermine our health
freedoms and human rights. She speaks, writes, and advocates on topics of health,
freedom, nutrition, personal development, politics and more. She is a former
successful Wall Street business executive, an award-winning documentary
filmmaker, and qualified homeopath. She conceived, wrote and produced The
Greater Good, an award-winning documentary exploring vaccines. She serves on the
boards of the Weston A. Price Foundation and Health Freedom Idaho. She has been
featured in dozens of TV, radio, print, and Internet interviews as well as appearing
at numerous conferences. She holds an MBA from the University of Chicago, a BA
from Middlebury College, and M.L.C.Hom from Lakeland College of Homeopathy.
Learn more about Leslie at https://healthfreedomdefense.org/Show more
Links for this episode:
'Dad jokes' help kids develop into healthy adults: study https://www.foxnews.com/health/dad-jokes-help-kids-develop-healthy-adults-study
Biden’s CDC Wants to Re-Mask You When You Fly https://healthfreedomdefense.org/leslie-on-the-kim-monson-show-4/
Leslie on Global Conversations IN PLAIN SIGHT with Christine Dolan https://healthfreedomdefense.org/leslie-on-global-conversations-in-plain-sight-with-christine-dolan/
Unmasking the Administrative State https://www.c-span.org/video/?458255-1/unmasking-administrative-state
To learn more about Our Amazing Grace, visit our website: https://www.ouramazinggrace.net/home
To sign up for Our Amazing Grace Newsletter: https://ouramazinggrace.substack.com/subscribe
Grace Schara
Scott Schara
