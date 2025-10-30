THE REAL HISTORY OF HALLOWEEN FROM ATLANTIS!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hello Friends! This show will explain the REAL history of Halloween from the destruction of Atlantis, and we are making the same mistakes today! I hope you can all listen to this fascinating radio show! With lots of love and light, For a planet that’s happy and bright! Ted, OTW Radio tedmahr.com outofthisworldreadings.com