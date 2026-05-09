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🔥 A MIGHTY FORTRESS (YAHUAH REIGNS)
Live Worship – Davao City, Philippines
Live Worship by Christ the Healer International Missions Movement
Davao City, Philippines
Timothy Jay Schwab © 2025
From the album: The Awakening (Vol. 1) — Foundations Echo Collective
🌿 WATCH. WORSHIP. RETURN. 🌿
This is more than a song.
This is worship in spirit and in truth.
We are touched by how the sincere people of Davao worship.
📖 “YAHUAH is a Spirit: and they that worship him must worship him in spirit and in truth.” (John 4:24)
🎶 WHY THIS MATTERS
Restoring the Names of Yahuah and Yahusha in worship is not innovation.
👉 It is restoration.
Worship was never meant to drift into tradition, performance, or routine.
It was always meant to be:
personal
scriptural
poured out from the heart
⚖️ DO WE STILL WORSHIP? YES.
There is a growing claim that believers should:
stop worship music
stop teaching
only read Scripture without explanation
That is not the pattern of Scripture. Beware such strange doctrines.
📖 “Teaching and admonishing one another in psalms and hymns and spiritual songs, singing with grace in your hearts…” (Colossians 3:16)
👉 Worship is not separate from the Word.
👉 Worship is a vehicle of teaching the Word.
📖 ARE WE CALLED TO TEACH?
Absolutely. ALL of us are!
📖 “Go ye therefore… and TEACH all nations…” (Matthew 28:19)
📖 “Daily in the temple, and in every house, they ceased not to teach…” (Acts 5:42)
📖 “Apt to teach…” (2 Timothy 2:24)
The pattern is clear:
👉 We do not only read Scripture
👉 We teach, explain, and live it
⚠️ DISCERNMENT IN THIS HOUR
When voices attempt to:
silence worship
forbid teaching
reduce faith to passive reading
👉 that is not maturity
👉 that is restriction without foundation
Worship, teaching, and truth were never meant to be separated.
🔥 WHAT THESE SONGS ARE DOING
These albums are built to:
restore His Name
align worship with Scripture
teach through song
call people back to His ways
This is not performance.
👉 This is alignment.
🎧 LISTEN TO THE FULL COLLECTION
🔥 The Awakening (Vol. 1)
👉 https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/fou...
🌿 Mo’edim Dawning: The Appointed Times of Yahuah
👉 https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/fou...
✨ Hymns to Yahuah (New Release)
👉 https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/fou...
For Music Resources you can use in your church, congregation or gathering including Sheet Music and Lyrics visit:
https://foundationsrising.org/origina...
Join other groups that are using these songs in their worship gatherings. Send us your videos.
🌿 FINAL WORD
Worship Him.
Teach His Word.
Walk in truth.
👉 Do not let anyone separate what Scripture joins together.
🌿 “Let everything that hath breath praise YAHUAH.” 🌿
Yah Bless.
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