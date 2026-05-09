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A MIGHTY FORTRESS (YAHUAH REIGNS) | Live Worship – Davao City, Philippines
TheGodCulture
TheGodCulture
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🔥 A MIGHTY FORTRESS (YAHUAH REIGNS)


Live Worship – Davao City, Philippines

Live Worship by Christ the Healer International Missions Movement

Davao City, Philippines

Timothy Jay Schwab © 2025

From the album: The Awakening (Vol. 1) — Foundations Echo Collective


🌿 WATCH. WORSHIP. RETURN. 🌿


This is more than a song.

This is worship in spirit and in truth.

We are touched by how the sincere people of Davao worship.


📖 “YAHUAH is a Spirit: and they that worship him must worship him in spirit and in truth.” (John 4:24)


🎶 WHY THIS MATTERS

Restoring the Names of Yahuah and Yahusha in worship is not innovation.

👉 It is restoration.

Worship was never meant to drift into tradition, performance, or routine.


It was always meant to be:

personal

scriptural

poured out from the heart


⚖️ DO WE STILL WORSHIP? YES.


There is a growing claim that believers should:


stop worship music

stop teaching

only read Scripture without explanation

That is not the pattern of Scripture. Beware such strange doctrines.


📖 “Teaching and admonishing one another in psalms and hymns and spiritual songs, singing with grace in your hearts…” (Colossians 3:16)


👉 Worship is not separate from the Word.

👉 Worship is a vehicle of teaching the Word.


📖 ARE WE CALLED TO TEACH?

Absolutely. ALL of us are!


📖 “Go ye therefore… and TEACH all nations…” (Matthew 28:19)

📖 “Daily in the temple, and in every house, they ceased not to teach…” (Acts 5:42)

📖 “Apt to teach…” (2 Timothy 2:24)


The pattern is clear:

👉 We do not only read Scripture

👉 We teach, explain, and live it


⚠️ DISCERNMENT IN THIS HOUR


When voices attempt to:


silence worship

forbid teaching

reduce faith to passive reading


👉 that is not maturity

👉 that is restriction without foundation


Worship, teaching, and truth were never meant to be separated.


🔥 WHAT THESE SONGS ARE DOING


These albums are built to:

restore His Name

align worship with Scripture

teach through song

call people back to His ways


This is not performance.

👉 This is alignment.


🎧 LISTEN TO THE FULL COLLECTION


🔥 The Awakening (Vol. 1)

👉 https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/fou...


🌿 Mo’edim Dawning: The Appointed Times of Yahuah

👉 https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/fou...


✨ Hymns to Yahuah (New Release)

👉 https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/fou...


For Music Resources you can use in your church, congregation or gathering including Sheet Music and Lyrics visit:


https://foundationsrising.org/origina...


Join other groups that are using these songs in their worship gatherings. Send us your videos.


🌿 FINAL WORD


Worship Him.

Teach His Word.

Walk in truth.


👉 Do not let anyone separate what Scripture joins together.

🌿 “Let everything that hath breath praise YAHUAH.” 🌿


Yah Bless.


#AMightyFortress #YahuahReigns #WorshipYahuah #BiblicalWorship #HebrewRoots #FaithMusic #LiveWorship #ChristianMusic #TeachTheWord #SpiritAndTruth #FoundationsRising #Yahusha #Truth #KingdomSound

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