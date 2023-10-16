Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Footage of IDF airstrikes against Hezbollah targets in Lebanon and Hamas in the Gaza Strip
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
964 Subscribers
76 views
Published 18 hours ago

Footage of IDF airstrikes against Hezbollah targets in Lebanon and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Adding:

The US defense department has selected approximately 2 thousand troops to prepare them for potential deployment to the Middle East to support Israel, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing Pentagon sources.

The American military will be drawn from various units of the US Armed Forces. Their main tasks will be “consultation and medical support,” US agency officials said.



Keywords
russiaisraelpalestineukrainegazalebanonrussianwest bankukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket