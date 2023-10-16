Footage of IDF airstrikes against Hezbollah targets in Lebanon and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
The US defense department has selected approximately 2 thousand troops to prepare them for potential deployment to the Middle East to support Israel, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing Pentagon sources.
The American military will be drawn from various units of the US Armed Forces. Their main tasks will be “consultation and medical support,” US agency officials said.
