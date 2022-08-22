Bill O’Reilly: FBI was looking for THIS during Trump Raid | Glenn Beck

Bill O’Reilly on the Glenn Beck podcast:

We don’t yet know what the government took from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home during the FBI raid earlier this month, nor do we know what specifically they were looking for. But Bill O’Reilly has some guesses.

First, O’Reilly tells Glenn it’s ‘ABSURD’ to think the FBI was looking for documents on the Russian collusion hoax that the former president could later use to squash the far-left: ‘Trump’s attorney’s have all of those things in computers.’

So what DOES O’Reilly believe the FBI was searching for? He gives his own theory in this clip…

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Source: https://rumble.com/v1gn8o6-bill-oreilly-fbi-was-looking-for-this-during-trump-raid.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=5