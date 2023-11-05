Massive Pro-Palestinian Rally - Washington DC yesterday

Washington DC yesterday. Massive Pro-Palestinian rally.
There's a few angry people in front of the White House.
Too bad The Self-propelled Grandfather is in Delaware again. People seem to forget that Joe isn't president on the weekends.
