We are UNRWA [Eretz Nehederet satire]
Jerusalem Cats
Published a day ago

Posted 30January2024 Eretz Nehederet:

Truth as Satire. What is really happening in Gaza with Hamas and UNRWA - United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East. Source: https://twitter.com/Eretz_Nehederet

