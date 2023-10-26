Create New Account
The israel has refused the visa for M. Griffiths the UN undersecretary-general for humanitarian affairs.
Published Thursday

the zionist are reptilian...ain"t about Hamas...they just be on the front lines...it is about the whole fucking planets against these calumnious zionist pigs.

the israelcalumnious zionistarrogant fucks

