Cartel Retaliation: Fires, Threats & Military Response, an interview with Aaron Day

Exploding cars. Burning stores. 5PM threats against civilians. As cartel retaliation escalated, helicopters circled and military presence increased—but information remained scarce. Conference attendees sheltered in place, relying on Telegram feeds instead of officials. The tension? Palpable. The silence from authorities? Even louder.
#CartelWar #MexicoCrisis #Breaking #MilitaryResponse #TravelWarning #Anarchapulco #GlobalNews
