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Magnet sticks to arm of people who took the covid vaccine
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443 views • May 13, 2021
Hi in today’s video I have an interesting video to share , is this nanotechnology? Comments please.this is link to the original video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hZIlSQPdLvk&;t=132s
God bless and please avoid the vaccine and seek Jesus Christ today.
God bless and please avoid the vaccine and seek Jesus Christ today.
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