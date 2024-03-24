Create New Account
The Projection of Cranes on the Building - in Memory of the Deceased from 'Crocus' - Song by Performer whom the Crocus City Hall was Named, and is about Soldiers who Become Birds After Death
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
The projection of cranes on the building of 'Crocus' in memory of the deceased.


Anyone can take part in the 'Flying Cranes' campaign by folding a paper crane, drawing a bird, or creating their own version and sharing it on social networks.

The campaign was named after the song 'Cranes', performed by Muslim Magomayev - a ballad about soldiers who become birds after death. The concert hall where the tragedy occurred bears his name.


