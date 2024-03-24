The Projection of Cranes on the Building - in Memory of the Deceased from 'Crocus' - Song by Performer whom the Crocus City Hall was Named, and is about Soldiers who Become Birds After Death

The projection of cranes on the building of 'Crocus' in memory of the deceased.
Anyone can take part in the 'Flying Cranes' campaign by folding a paper crane, drawing a bird, or creating their own version and sharing it on social networks.
The campaign was named after the song 'Cranes', performed by Muslim Magomayev - a ballad about soldiers who become birds after death. The concert hall where the tragedy occurred bears his name.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.