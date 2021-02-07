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REPUBLICANS BETRAYED PRESIDENT TRUMP
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131 views • February 07, 2021
Millions of Conservative Trump Voters are Tired of Weak Republican Party. The Republican Party Has Too Many RINO's. During the Second Impeachment, Republicans Betrayed President Trump. If Senate Republicans Convict President Trump, Say Goodbye to GOP. Might be Time for President Trump to Form a New Political Party
Jeff Crouere is dedicated to examining the top issues of the day on the local, state and national levels. Crouere offers viewers political debate, and analysis.
https://www.crouere.net
Jeff Crouere is dedicated to examining the top issues of the day on the local, state and national levels. Crouere offers viewers political debate, and analysis.
https://www.crouere.net
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