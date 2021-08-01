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Are Australian Police Preparing To Take Down The Government?
The Kokoda Kid
The Kokoda Kid
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508 views • August 01, 2021
Okay. Help is needed here to try and determine if this is really genuine. If anyone has any more information, it would be appreciated. This sounds like the real thing. (Very reminiscent of my air force days in the de-briefing room).

The NSW government now have Australian troops on the streets now, alongside NSW state police. When it was announced that the army would be assisting the police during lockdown, I thought that this just meant that more ground could be covered by using army personnel to ensure that the public was following the directions of the government during the current lockdown.

The thing that I found weird was that the extra manpower (Australian soldiers) were actually accompanying the police on their rounds and not splitting up to cover more ground in the shortest possible time, given the 'seriousness' of the situation.

Why? Is the government really worried that civilians who need to be questioned and possibly detained will struggle and be too much for the police to handle, so they need army muscle to help?

In these times of censorship and fake news, just researching, like one could do in the not-to-distant past to find the truth, can still end up with one being no more the wiser.

All constructive and sensible comments and ideas would be appreciated.

EDIT: This has just been brought to my attention. Follow the link -
https://www.rt.com/news/530879-australian-man-charged-impersonating-police/
Keywords
corruptionliespoliticalpolicepoliticiansarrestedstate governmentarrestsmedia liesnew south walesscott morrisonmedia cover-upmedia cover upnswprime minister scott morrisonscomo
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