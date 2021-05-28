David Icke Professional Reptilian

Note: I have no idea why this video downloads sideways - - sorry about that. It was shot in portrait mode.



UPDATE: just found 200 indigenous child bones in Canada. Everytime the Royal Family went to Canada kids go missing. NB. 800,000 kids go missing every year...not missing, TAKEN.



Reptile men/women on planet earth?? (I'm not joking, it's real). Putting some hard questions to David. I'm not 100% in agreement with David Icke (he has many detractors) but the reptilian agenda is a government reality and I wonder why he has dropped it like a hot potato. We know Alphebet Soup boys will kill you in a minute. I am banned on LinkedIn for saying this about Covid. Conveniently the inventor of the PCR test died in 2019. He said IT DOES NOT FIND VIRUSES.



After the usual hecklers faded AWAY from David, (pedophile issues etc., another story) I dug in with some questions. Since I go back to the 1980s in London with the Fez Brothers (actually we cancelled Wogan) and my American accent seemed to keep him talking. Honestly I was taken aback at how much David has aged (haven't we all, I'm no spring chicken) but I cant help to wonder if the government has been gang stocking him (it's real, they tried to kill me - - another video) hitting him with microwave /EMF/Laser weapons. It's so easy and there is nothing to protect anyone from the psychopaths running this Satanic world. Btw/ YouTube took this video down after day one. No surprise. Let me add this: there is a huge outpouring of love and affection towards David amongst the crowd. This must scare the crap out of the elite so I have to ask: How much in the secret numbered Swiss bank account. Rothschild hoarse at 500 Trillion. Paying the controlled opposition is chicken feed.