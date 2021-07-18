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DAY 6 -SAT, MAY 15, 2021 - ISRAEL AT WAR - GUEST - DAMON ROSEN, AMERICAN ISRAELI
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10 views • July 18, 2021
Israel at War, US pretends to support Israel, while Hamas, Islamic Jihad & Fatah work together to defeat Israel and every Jew in it with Iran enabling the attacks by supporting both Hamas & Fatah! Concerns that Hezbollah on the north will join in. When will Israel get the support to #StopTheWar
Steve Emerson (Investigative Project) article referenced: Hamas's Missile Threat to Israel can be found here: https://www.investigativeproject.org/...
Join The United West, daily to hear from the experts, many in Israel, on the ground reporting live. We will be LIVE here on YT, on FB, and across as many sites as we can reach, educating as many as we can reach! NO OTHER LIVE/FACTUAL REPORTING IS CURRENTLY AVAILABLE!
Special Guests today:
Damon Rosen, a dual citizenship (U.S. and Israel), who lived in Israel for 4.5 years, recently returned to the U.S. and joins Tom Trento in studio. Damon tells us locations and history of what has happened in Israel, as well as, the threats posed on a daily basis that simply should NOT be happening.
Please help us continue our daily reporting, giving you the facts. Share our videos and links. We defend Israel today, and always!
Contact us at: [email protected]
Donate here: https://theunitedwest.givingfuel.com/the-united-west
Steve Emerson (Investigative Project) article referenced: Hamas's Missile Threat to Israel can be found here: https://www.investigativeproject.org/...
Join The United West, daily to hear from the experts, many in Israel, on the ground reporting live. We will be LIVE here on YT, on FB, and across as many sites as we can reach, educating as many as we can reach! NO OTHER LIVE/FACTUAL REPORTING IS CURRENTLY AVAILABLE!
Special Guests today:
Damon Rosen, a dual citizenship (U.S. and Israel), who lived in Israel for 4.5 years, recently returned to the U.S. and joins Tom Trento in studio. Damon tells us locations and history of what has happened in Israel, as well as, the threats posed on a daily basis that simply should NOT be happening.
Please help us continue our daily reporting, giving you the facts. Share our videos and links. We defend Israel today, and always!
Contact us at: [email protected]
Donate here: https://theunitedwest.givingfuel.com/the-united-west
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