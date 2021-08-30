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TASA - Aug 23, 2021 - 13) Americans were kept deliberately Fat, Dump, and Happy - Justice Anna Webinar
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71 views • August 30, 2021
People from other countries looking at Americans and wondering how Americans still can't see the communists infiltration signs invading their country. We are so blessed to have members in the assembly born and raised in other countries and they know the signs very well. We need to be aware that the criminals the pirates that they kidnapped us at birth time, deliberately suppressed the truth, trapped us for generations running inside a hamster wheel, hijacked our education system, modified our food using GMO, corrupted our political system, occupied our courts using foreign courts, heavily taxed us, neglected our communities and counties needs, and put us under endless debt and wars, therefore, they can have safe haven and no need to worry about any type of wakening or resistance. For more https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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