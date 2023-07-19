How Bill C-47 will destroy the Natural Supplements industry and give Big Pharma massive Power.

In this episode of TishTalk, I speak with Canadian Constitutional
lawyer and President of Natural Health Products Association (NHPPA.org) Shawn
Buckley. We discuss how draconian Bill C-47 will negatively impact all holistic
health professionals as well as consumers of any supplements or natural
products. Shawn, who was also a founding member of the National Citizen's
Inquiry (NCI) looking into horrific government overreach and neglect during
Covid, has significant experience fighting Health Canada and knowledge in this
sector. We discuss the significance of this Bill in creating a complete medical
and Big Pharma tyranny along with the WHO pandemic treaty, International Health
Regulation changes and the Digital ID/Digital Passport.
