How Bill C-47 will destroy the Natural Supplements industry and give Big Pharma massive Power.

In this episode of TishTalk, I speak with Canadian Constitutional lawyer and President of Natural Health Products Association (NHPPA.org) Shawn Buckley. We discuss how draconian Bill C-47 will negatively impact all holistic health professionals as well as consumers of any supplements or natural products. Shawn, who was also a founding member of the National Citizen's Inquiry (NCI) looking into horrific government overreach and neglect during Covid, has significant experience fighting Health Canada and knowledge in this sector. We discuss the significance of this Bill in creating a complete medical and Big Pharma tyranny along with the WHO pandemic treaty, International Health Regulation changes and the Digital ID/Digital Passport.

