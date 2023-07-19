Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
How Bill C-47 will destroy the Natural Supplements industry and give Big Pharma massive Power.
channel image
TishTalk
14 Subscribers
59 views
Published Yesterday

In this episode of TishTalk, I speak with Canadian Constitutional lawyer and President of Natural Health Products Association (NHPPA.org) Shawn Buckley. We discuss how draconian Bill C-47 will negatively impact all holistic health professionals as well as consumers of any supplements or natural products. Shawn, who was also a founding member of the National Citizen's Inquiry (NCI) looking into horrific government overreach and neglect during Covid, has significant experience fighting Health Canada and knowledge in this sector. We discuss the significance of this Bill in creating a complete medical and Big Pharma tyranny along with the WHO pandemic treaty, International Health Regulation changes and the Digital ID/Digital Passport.

Keywords
healthbig pharmaregulationsbankruptholisticcanadasupplementsassault

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket