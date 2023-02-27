Prophecy 32 - "Beware Of The Gold Fever Revival" Excerpts. In 1999, YAH SEALS America's Fate for Genocides/Blood Money. A Multi-Nation Confederacy Will Destroy America In A DAY. (mirrored)

this is a mirrored video

Beloveds with the War in Kosovo and other foreign wars over the years that America has initiated has brought forth a terrible Judgment. This cannot be ignored. Please don't believe the lies that justify such horrific genocides of innocent people around the world. And of course we all know about the countless millions of out of control abortions as well.



Excerpts from Prophecy 32:

Beware of the Gold Fever Revival!

A Great Deception!

Written/Spoken under the Anointing of the HOLY SPIRIT (RUACH HA KODESH)

Through Apostle & Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu

April 14, 1999



Other Excepts from Prophecies about YAH'S Judgment Upon America for Genocides:

From Prophecy 31 - "Protest, speak out against this war. America, you have brought this upon yourselves through your pride and your domineering spirit. You have brought what is to come to a nation I have personally protected with MY hand thus far. War has not come to your shores but will. For the sake of MY Beloved ones I will stave the hand of the executioner for yet a little while but oh so little of a while. You send war to other nations. You shall taste of war in your nation for acting in arrogance. You speak against another nation and yet you do not hear the echo of what you say come back to your own ears. For it is the words you accuse others of that your leaders themselves do in secret. Every American should shudder at what is being done. Your leaders both politically and spiritually had better repent and turn away from what they're doing."

From Prophecy 49 - "Beware America, for the next World War III will be the beginning of the end for you and many other nations shall fall when you do like dominoes in a row, like a house of cards. Beware and think hard on this, for how can I bless you to win a war when this nation no longer stands for Holiness."

From Prophecy 58 - "MY Children tell ME this, as you sit transfixed to your televisions and radio's and watch in horror and shock. Wondering why this is happening? What is the difference between America suffering the impact of terrorism and Israel suffering terrorism or Kosovo or Africa, and many other places around the world?



You casually read it in your newspapers, hear it on your radio's and televisions, or watch the headlines appear on your computers, and yet no country feels the pain until I allow you to feel it hit your own countries, until the death toll is your race, kindred, tongue and your nations. Hypocrites! You weep and wail now only because it is your own nation. Now will you take seriously when others suffer from wars?"





In YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH'S name, love and shalom, Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu

AmightyWind YDS Song/Anthem as heard in outro:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-4hycw7jksc

