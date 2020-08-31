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Discours de David Icke lors du rassemblement 'S'unir pour la liberté' Londres 29 août 2020 - VOSTFR
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7 views • August 31, 2020
29 août 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_em_vPoguK4&;feature=emb_logo
deep truth : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8jz_Y2FTyxHcCjsh202MXw
source Miniver 1984 https://youtu.be/Kkqc35AJfXU Abonnez-vous a miniver 1984 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkbHXhsMakgklAQ_1Z5wsDA
Abonnez-vous, partagez, likez. Merci!
et cf. https://qactus.fr/2020/08/30/q-scoop-discours-de-david-icke-a-londre/
deep truth : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8jz_Y2FTyxHcCjsh202MXw
source Miniver 1984 https://youtu.be/Kkqc35AJfXU Abonnez-vous a miniver 1984 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkbHXhsMakgklAQ_1Z5wsDA
Abonnez-vous, partagez, likez. Merci!
et cf. https://qactus.fr/2020/08/30/q-scoop-discours-de-david-icke-a-londre/
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