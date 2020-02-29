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Was the Manhattan Project a Fluke?
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25 views • February 29, 2020
In this video, I argue that the Manhattan Project which produced the first atomic bombs was a fluke and not a good reproducible model for how to conduct "Big Science" research and development programs. There are now many examples of "New Manhattan Projects" that have failed.
Minor Correction: Trinity took place on July 16, 1945 (not May as stated in the audio)
Links:
https://mathblog.com/the-manhattan-project-considered-as-a-fluke/
https://mathblog.com/the-mathematics-of-the-manhattan-project/
https://www.nytimes.com/2019/01/23/opinion/particle-physics-large-hadron-collider.html
Support our work at:
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/user?u=28764298
Minor Correction: Trinity took place on July 16, 1945 (not May as stated in the audio)
Links:
https://mathblog.com/the-manhattan-project-considered-as-a-fluke/
https://mathblog.com/the-mathematics-of-the-manhattan-project/
https://www.nytimes.com/2019/01/23/opinion/particle-physics-large-hadron-collider.html
Support our work at:
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/user?u=28764298
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