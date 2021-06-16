© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
First Person Confirmation Magnetofection and people magnetizing objects...
Follow
3
Share
Report
171 views • June 16, 2021
SOURCE: LogicBeforeAuthority
if you have first-hand information or links about this information that are new or brand new within a few days or highly important otherwise, you can text me, text only me at 8432843343..
if you are out of country such as Australia, I get your texts but I cannot respond. you can try to call me and I possibly might answer but if you call from in the US I will not answer. why? because there are too many of you and I can't even handle the text let alone a thousand phone calls. I hope you understand. love you, Daniel
Channel support link:
http://www.paypal.me/logicbeforeautho...
if you have first-hand information or links about this information that are new or brand new within a few days or highly important otherwise, you can text me, text only me at 8432843343..
if you are out of country such as Australia, I get your texts but I cannot respond. you can try to call me and I possibly might answer but if you call from in the US I will not answer. why? because there are too many of you and I can't even handle the text let alone a thousand phone calls. I hope you understand. love you, Daniel
Channel support link:
http://www.paypal.me/logicbeforeautho...
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.