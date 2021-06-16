First Person Confirmation Magnetofection and people magnetizing objects...

SOURCE: LogicBeforeAuthorityif you have first-hand information or links about this information that are new or brand new within a few days or highly important otherwise, you can text me, text only me at 8432843343..if you are out of country such as Australia, I get your texts but I cannot respond. you can try to call me and I possibly might answer but if you call from in the US I will not answer. why? because there are too many of you and I can't even handle the text let alone a thousand phone calls. I hope you understand. love you, DanielChannel support link: