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Hollywood Climate Alarmists Guilt The Public From Gilded Ivory Towers
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121 views • January 07, 2020
The Golden Globes recently saw a bevy of Hollywood elite lecturing the public about the climate from their gilded ivory tower.
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http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
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