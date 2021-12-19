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Global Aleert News - #332 - Dane Wigington
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100 views • December 19, 2021
GeoEngineeringWatch.org - One hour weekly broadcast for Saturday Dec. 18, 2021.
Omicron variant "case numbers" can NOT be determined because there is NO purified viral particle found...so NO TEST or vaccine can possibly exist. END OF STORY. It's lies, lies and MORE LIES. Thousands of EXPERTS AGREE. Scorched Earth Operations in play.
Omicron variant "case numbers" can NOT be determined because there is NO purified viral particle found...so NO TEST or vaccine can possibly exist. END OF STORY. It's lies, lies and MORE LIES. Thousands of EXPERTS AGREE. Scorched Earth Operations in play.
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