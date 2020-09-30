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Did you know that a recent study found that daily salad eaters had higher levels of certain disease-fighting antioxidants. So here are 4 healthy salad recipes for weight loss that are great for lunch and dinner, from vegetable salad to chicken salad and more.
Here are 4 Healthy Salad Recipes For Weight Loss | Easy Salad Recipes
1 Chiken Cucumber, Tomato, And Avocado Salad 380 calories (1 serving)
This chicken salad recipe is a tasty, heart healthy meal.
Ingredients
- 1/2 cucumber
- 1 handfuls cherry or grape tomatoes, halved
- 1/2 ripe avocados
- 1/4 red onion
- 1/8 cup parsley
- Juice of 1 lemon
- salt and black pepper to taste
- 2 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil
1/4 Black olives
1/2 cup Grilled Chicken breast
Instructions:
1. Place sliced cucumber, tomatoes, avocados, onion , chiken breast, black olives and parsley and in a large salad bowl.
2. Toss with olive oil, lemon juice, salt and pepper. Enjoy!
2 HARDBOILED EGG AND AVOCADO BOWL 330 calories (1 serving)
This egg salad recipe is so simple and so delicious. Even your darling son could make it! You are going to love it so much! Chock full of protein it is sure to curve your hunger!
INGREDIENTS
2 hardboiled eggs, chopped
1/2 large avocado, chopped
1 Tablespoon red onion, finely chopped
1 Tablespoon red bell pepper, finely chopped
1 Tablespoon shredded carrot
salt and ground pepper, to taste
INSTRUCTIONS
Combine eggs, avocado, onion , carrot and bell pepper in a bowl. Sprinkle on salt and ground pepper. Serve and enjoy!
3 Quinoa Salad 330 calories (1 serving)
INGREDIENTS
1/2 cup quinoa, rinsed in a fine-mesh colander
1 cups water
1/4 chickpeas, rinsed and drained,
1/2 medium cucumber, seeded and chopped
1/2 medium red bell pepper, chopped
1/4 cup chopped red onion
1/8 cup parsley
1tbsp olive oil
2 tbsp lemon juice
1 tablespoon vinegar
1 cloves garlic, pressed or minced
salt and ground black pepper, to taste
INSTRUCTIONS
Combine quinoa and the water in a medium saucepan. Bring the mixture to a boil over medium-high heat, Cook until the quinoa has absorbed all of the water, about 10 to 15 minutes. Remove from heat, cover, and let the quinoa rest for 5 minutes.
In a large bowl, combine the chickpeas, cucumber, bell pepper, onion and parsley. Set aside.
In a small bowl, combine the olive oil, lemon juice, vinegar, garlic and salt. Whisk until blended, then set aside.
Once the quinoa is mostly cool, add it to the serving bowl, and drizzle the dressing on top. Toss until the mixture is thoroughly combined. Season with black pepper and salt , to taste.
4 Chickpea And Tuna Salad Recipe 370 calories (1 serving)
This chickpea salad bowl is so easy to prepare and makes a delicious and healthy side dish or lunch. As there are only a few simple ingredients.
1/4 cup chickpeas, boiled
1/4 red onion, finely sliced
1 tbsp. parsley, chopped
1/4 cherry tomatoes
1/2 cucumber, sliced
1/2 red bell pepper, chopped
1/2 can tuna
1 tbsp. olive oil
2 tbsp. lemon juice
1 tsp. dijon mustard
Salt and pepper to taste
1/4 cup Olives
1/2 carrot
INSTRUCTIONS
In a very small bowl place the dijon mustard and garlic and lemon juice and whisk until combined. Add the olive oil and mix until all combined, set aside.
Place all your other ingredients into a large bowl and mix. Drizzle dressing over, mix until all coated and serve.