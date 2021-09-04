Tamara Magdalene Lioness of THE Yeshua 1+2+3 [03.09.2021]

Tamara: I left the music industry and Hollywood to stand for Jesus Christ and fight for Truth. You can only kill me once. I will come back immortal.'There is NO such thing as a COINCIDENCE!''You will notice the more awake you are, the less patience you have for opinions because you are operating on a different spiritual maturity.' - TamaraTamara Desiree Magdalene @HolySpiritGirl7 · 31. majI put Scripture in my videos for a reason. You are SUPPOSED to read it. And yet, most skip right over it and ask me questions that are IN the Scripture I posted. This is the kind of thing that makes me want to move on and start a website for ppl who are serious about Scripture.WARNING: If you are too sensitive, this channel is not for you. I do not force my beliefs nor faith on anyone. However, this is my rock, not yours. If you find no value in my messages or take offense, nobody is making you stay here. Remember, you found me, not the other way around. If you can't come in peace, don't come at all. God bless.Tamara Magdalene Lioness of THE Yeshua #2Joined May 15, 2021 - 4.91K subscribers--------------------Sources:Tamara September 3, 2021 [04.09.2021].txt- If they were not afraid of us they would not need to hide. May we know who we are in Christ Jesus.- Funny how people still think they're real, when they don't even show any signs of wrinkling- Jared def is something other than humans- Very interesting! Elon quote "what seems fake is real" they've brainwashed the masses for so long their brains can't comprehend it.seems impossible played out exactly as they hoped. All in the agenda .- This reminds me of an earlier video that you did with this researcher who made a video of his findings which you highlighted in the video I was talking about. Again another awesome and informative video as !!!7,382 views Sep 4, 2021Tamara Magdalene Lioness of THE Yeshua 216.2K subscribers--Tamara The 'ART' of Reality... [03.09.2021].txt"What is 'the scariest movie ever'? You're living in it!" - KJOzborne9,266 views Sep 3, 2021Tamara Magdalene Lioness of THE Yeshua 216.2K subscribers--Tamara Peppa Disses Kanye [03.09.2021].txt7,050 views Sep 3, 2021Tamara Magdalene Lioness of THE Yeshua 216.2K subscribers--