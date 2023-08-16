Create New Account
John Todd and The Illuminati (1970s Audio)
Sage of Quay™
1970s audio of John Todd Collins discussing the Illuminati. Was he a whistleblower or a charlatan? You decide.

📖 From Henry Makow's website: John Todd, (was) the highest Illuminati defector in history, a Witch High Priest, a member of the Council of Thirteen, and part of the Collins Illuminati bloodline that brought Witchcraft to the US in the 17th Century: https://www.henrymakow.com/witches_rule_illuminati_said_j.html

📖 Wikipedia's entry describes him as a wild conspiracy theorist: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/John_Todd_(conspiracy_theorist)

🔊 Additional audio of Todd: (Internet Archive) https://tinyurl.com/3u5ms5bp

Keywords
interviewcommentaryfree-speechfreethinkingalternative-research

